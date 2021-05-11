Turkey strongly condemns Israeli air raids on Gaza Strip

ANKARA

Turkey on Tuesday strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing air strikes on the Gaza Strip, which have killed dozens of civilians, including children, in the besieged Palestinian territory.

“We strongly condemn the air strikes launched by Israel in the Gaza Strip that have caused the death of many innocent people, including children. We wish Allah’s mercy for those who lost their lives in the attack and wish speedy recovery to those injured,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Israel is the main party responsible for the situation in the Palestinian territories worsening to this extent, the ministry said, denouncing Israel’s attacks on Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

“It is clear that Israel’s aggressive and provocative policies will not contribute to efforts to end violence in the Middle East and to ensure dialogue and reconciliation prevail,” read the statement.

The ministry said Israeli authorities must “immediately end” their military aggression against Palestinians, urging Tel Aviv to comprehend that the legitimate rights and demands of the Palestinian people can no longer be suppressed.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu continues to hold talks with multiple international organizations, including the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as regional and European states, the statement said.

The aim of these efforts is to de-escalate tensions in the region and to put an end to Israel’s aggression, it added.