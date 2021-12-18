Turkey strongly condemns the attempted arson attack on a mosque in Cyprus’s south.

Turkey denounces an attempted arson attack on a mosque in Cyprus’s south.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, such actions target Muslims and jeopardize common human values.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Turkey condemned the Dec. 11 terrorist attack on Sunday.

On the Greek side of the long-divided Cyprus island, two attempted arson attacks on mosques were carried out.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying, “We strongly condemn the arson attack against the Grand Mosque in Larnaca, the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus.”

“As a recent example of Islamophobia, this attack and similar actions not only target Muslims, but also threaten humanity’s common values, revealing how certain circles are far from understanding peaceful coexistence,” the statement continued.

Earlier in the day, Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), condemned the attempt to set fire to the mosque.

According to a statement from the Religious Affairs Presidency of the TRNC, no casualties have been reported, and police have arrested at least one suspect.

Despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement, the island of Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

Beginning in the early 1960s, ethnic attacks forced Turkish Cypriots to flee to enclaves for safety.

Following a Greek Cypriot coup in 1974 that sought to annex Greece, Turkey intervened militarily as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.

In 1983, the TRNC was established.