Turkey strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in Mali and Niger.

Terror attacks in Mali and Niger are condemned by Turkey.

The Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to the victims’ families.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkey condemned the deadly terrorist attacks in Mali and Niger on Sunday.

“We are saddened by the news that more than 30 persons lost their lives and eighteen were injured in a terrorist attack on a bus in the Bandiagara region,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement about Saturday’s attack in Mali.

It “strongly” condemned the “heinous terrorist attack” and expressed “sincere condolences to the families of those who died, friendly and brotherly people, and the Government of Mali,” as well as wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

In response to the attack on a G5 Sahel Joint Force base in Niger on Sunday, which claimed the lives of 29 Nigerien soldiers, the ministry issued a similar statement.