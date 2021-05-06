Turkey successfully tests tank engine

ISTANBUL

Turkey has tested its first 1,500-hp locally-made tank engine — named Batu — successfully, head of the country’s Defense Industries Authority said on Wednesday.

The engine, developed by Turkish firm BMC Power for various tanks, armored vehicles and machines, was launched successfully, Ismail Demir tweeted.

“Our defense industry is taking firm steps towards its targets in engine technology,” he underlined.

The country also test-fired indigenously produced HISAR-A missile earlier this week.