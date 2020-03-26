Turkey: Thermal cameras at doors guard against virus

ANKARA

Turkey’s parliament has put thermal cameras into use to protect against people who may have contracted coronavirus.

The system was established in coordination with the Health Ministry, said parliament’s public relations wing.

Thermal cameras that measure body temperature were placed at the parliament’s three main doors.

Amid restrictions on mass gatherings due to the outbreak, parliament is set to continue working on a number of bills, including some measures to cushion the virus’s economic impact.

On Monday the Parliament Speaker’s Office issued a statement regulating the work hours of parliamentary staff, with a rotation system in effect.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 168 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

According to the latest official figures, Turkey has 1,529 confirmed coronavirus cases and the death toll stands at 37.