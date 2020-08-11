Turkey to continue E. Med drilling, seismic activities

ANKARA

Turkey is set to issue a license for drilling in the western part of its continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean region, the country’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu’s remarks came at a news conference held following his meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Cavusoglu said the Turkish administration demonstrated its goodwill in the region where tension has been high following the discovery of energy resources, by making “temporary” gestures in line with the demands of Germany and some other European countries.

However, according to the Turkish top diplomat, Ankara’s gestures were not reciprocated by the Greek administration and Greek Cypriots and Turkey reactivated its drilling vessels in response.

“We will defend rights of Turkey and Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean, and not make any concessions,” he said, adding seismic and drilling activities would be conducted this month.