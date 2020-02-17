Turkey to export COVID-19 detection kits: minister

ANKARA, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Turkey will export to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan locally-produced COVID-19 detection kits that can get results in 90-120 minutes, Turkish Health Minister said on Friday.

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan requested some 10,000 kits each, and there are more countries interested in this equipment, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters in the capital Ankara.

The ministry is working to reduce diagnosis time of these kits to 60-75 minutes, he added. The kit was produced in line with data from the World Health Organization, the minister noted.

The minister was speaking at a hospital in Ankara after the quarantine period for some people expired with no detected infections.

“There were 61 people in the quarantine. As of today, 42 people were evacuated. 10 citizens of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Albania will stay for another day,” he stated.