Turkey to penalize violators of coronavirus curfew

ANKARA

Turkey will penalize those who violate the two-day curfew imposed across the country as part of measures against coronavirus, the Interior Ministry announced Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said a total of 18,770 people had so far violated the restrictions, and were subject to “administrative and procedural penalties.” The specifics of the penalties were not mentioned.

The weekend curfew, effective from Friday at midnight for 48 hours in 31 provinces, however, is being largely followed. Turkey has a population of 82 million.

Besides, the government has restricted the movement of those under age 20, and above 65. While schools, malls, cafes and restaurants remain closed, almost all gatherings, including congregational prayers, have been suspended.

It confirmed 95 more fatalities from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 1,101, with the number of cases standing at 52,167.

A total of 2,965 patients have, meanwhile, recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Worldwide, the pandemic has claimed the lives of some 110,000 people and infected more than 1.78 million, according to figures compiled by U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

While Europe remains to be the epicenter, the U.S. has recorded the most number of deaths and virus cases in the world.