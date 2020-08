ANKARA

Turkey will reopen schools on Sept. 21 with measures in place to counter the coronavirus, the country’s education minister said Wednesday.

Ziya Selcuk said in a news conference that students will return to the campus gradually and in phases.

The new school year will commence nationwide on Aug. 31 with classes held remotely.

Private schools may start online classes from Aug. 17.

Schools across the country were closed in mid-March as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.