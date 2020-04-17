Turkey to return 25,000 expats for Ramadan amid virus

ANKARA

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to dominate headlines, Turkey is set to bring back nearly 25,000 expats from 59 countries so they can spend the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at home with their families.

Speaking on Twitter, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Turkey has always stood by its people regardless of their location amid the pandemic, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives across the globe.

Oktay said the Turkish nation and state are determined to face down the coronavirus crisis with the help of the country’s fellowship and solidarity.

Ramadan is due to start on April 24.

So far, the novel coronavirus has claimed 1,643 lives in Turkey, with registered cases topping 74,000. The country has already repatriated tens of thousands of Turkish nationals living abroad.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe and the United States.

The pandemic has killed over 145,000 people and infected some 2.16 million, while more than 548,000 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.