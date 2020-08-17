Jamie Oliver famously railed against them, but Turkey Twizzlers are back.

The somewhat gross reconstituted turkey foodstuff, fashioned into spirals in that all-natural style, were discontinued in 2005 after Jamie’s School Dinners singled them out for being low in actual meat, and high in fat and salt.

Bernard Matthews, which has erected a 3 metre statue of a Twizzler outside its HQ to celebrate the launch (as you do), says the reincarnated Twizzlers have twice the amount of turkey meat as their predecessors. Originally, they were 34 per cent meat, and will now be 70 per cent meat.

The promotional video, meanwhile, is 100 per cent cheese:

Spokesperson David Leigh says the other 30 per cent of the Twizzler recipe is “mainly a blend of herbs and spices” – that sounds like a suspiciously high proportion of flavouring to us.

Speaking of flavouring, Twizzlers 2.0 will come in Original Tangy Tomato and Chilli Cheese varieties.

The latter is apparently “for those of you with a hotter pallet,” according to the terribly-spelt website copy.

Leigh continues:

“We have been discussing the return of the Twizzler for some time,”

Obviously we’d like the product to go into schools, but for the minute, we’ve focused on going into what I guess you’d call mass market retail.

If you look at our product now and let’s say you compared, say, two pork sausages to two Twizzlers, there’s 83% more saturated fat in two average pork sausages compared to two Twizzlers.

So we have spent a lot of time making sure that we are delivering a healthy, a significantly healthier, product than it was before. It is very much a different product.”

Loving that correction on “healthy […] healthier.”

The previous Twizzlers contained 137 kcal, while the new ones have 87 per Twizzler. They’re apparently fine to eat as “part of a balanced meal,” which usually means “it’s OK to have one as long as the rest is salad.” [BBC]

Main image: Bernard Matthews