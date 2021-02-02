Turkey vaccinates more than 2 million citizens

ANKARA, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — The number of Turks that have received the first dose of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine exceeded 2,137,000 on Monday, according to its health ministry.

After the country has rolled out mass vaccination, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the schools will gradually start face-to-face education as of March 1 in line with the number of COVID-19 cases.

The Turkish government plans to resume face-to-face education for schools in villages as of Feb. 15, the president said on Monday after the cabinet meeting.

Turkey on Monday reported 7,719 new COVID-19 cases, including 636 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 2,485,182, the health ministry announced.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 124 to 26,117, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,370,431 after 8,016 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 4.9 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,615 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 141,703 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 29,773,125.

The country started mass vaccination of health workers for COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020. Enditem