Turkey: Virus aside, university scholarships on the way

ISTANBUL

Even with classes cancelled over coronavirus, Turkish university students will be paid their scholarships in full this week, said the youth and sports minister on Monday.

Starting today, scholarships will be paid in groups, and all students will have their money by the end of this week, said Mehmet Kasapoglu.

Like many countries worldwide facing the virus, last month Turkey suspended in-person classes, deciding instead to continue with distance education for schools and universities.

As of Sunday, the country has reported more than 27,000 COVID-19 cases, and the death toll stands at 574.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 183 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.27 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll nearing 70,000, and over 264,000 recoveries.

*Writing by Firdevs Bulut