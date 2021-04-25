Turkey: Wanted PKK terrorist neutralized in N.Iraq

ANKARA

A wanted PKK terrorist was neutralized in northern Iraq in a joint operation by Turkish security forces and its National Intelligence Organization (MIT), said a security source on Saturday.

Dalokay Sanli, codenamed Sinan Mirhan, a so-called senior PKK member who was sought by Interpol with a red notice, was neutralized by an operation of the MIT and the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The activities in European countries of the terrorist have long been followed by the MIT, it said, adding that the MIT determined that he had gone to northern Iraq’s Gara region to direct armed activities.

The operation was launched after intelligence emerged that the terrorist had been planning attacks in large Turkish cities on strategic facilities, including suicide bombs and sabotage.

He joined the PKK in 1999 in Greece and took part in both terrorist training and instruction activities, said the source.

He was also in charge of directing the actions of the group that was behind summer forest fires in Turkey.

The separatist terrorist group PKK often uses bases in northern Iraq, just across Turkey’s southern border, to hide out and plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

*Writing by Havva Kara Aydin