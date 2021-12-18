Turkey wants to strengthen ties with all Gulf states, according to President Erdogan.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Doha for a two-day state visit to attend the 7th Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday, ahead of an official visit to Qatar, that Turkey favors maintaining unity and solidarity with the Gulf states and strengthening ties.

Erdogan told reporters at Ataturk Airport before departing Istanbul for Doha, Qatar’s capital, that Turkey-Qatar relations will continue in a “much more productive way.”

The president emphasized the importance of continued cooperation with Doha, stating that Turkish businessmen have completed work worth (dollar)15 billion in Qatar.

“We’re trying to improve our cooperation with other Gulf countries in addition to Qatar,” he added.

“We applaud diplomatic efforts in the Gulf region to reopen channels of communication and clear up misunderstandings,” the president said.

The Turkish president then flew to Qatar for a two-day official visit, where he will attend the 7th meeting of the two countries’ Supreme Strategic Committee.

According to Turkey’s Communications Directorate, Erdogan is visiting Qatar at the invitation of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

At the Strategic Committee meeting, which will be co-chaired by Erdogan and Al Thani with participation from the relevant ministers, bilateral relations will be reviewed in all dimensions, and steps that can be taken to deepen cooperation will be discussed.

The meetings will also cover regional and international issues, as well as the signing of various agreements and memorandums of understanding.

Ankara and Doha have strong ties, particularly since Saudi Arabia and others imposed a blockade on the Gulf country in 2017.

In recent years, the two countries have strengthened their military and economic ties.