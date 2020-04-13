Turkey: Watchdog puts new limits on forex swaps

ISTANBUL

Turkish banks’ foreign currency swap transactions cannot exceed over 1% of their equities, the country’s regulatory authority said Sunday.

Due to rising disparity and risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency limited forex transactions for financial stability.

Last week, the agency put a limit to these transactions at 10% of the bank’s equities.

With new travel restrictions in place and millions of people around the world under lockdown, the pandemic has spurred market uncertainties sending stocks plunging and pushing unemployment figures to record highs.

