Turkey’s agricultural sector will end the year with a new high in exports.

Turkiye’s agricultural exports are expected to increase by 22.2 percent year on year in 2021.

Turkiye’s agriculture sector set a new record of (dollar)30 billion in exports last year.

According to the Turkish Exporters Assembly, the country’s agricultural exports increased by 22.2 percent from 2020 to reach (dollar)29.7 billion.

Agriculture accounted for 13.2 percent of the country’s total exports ($225.4 billion).

With (dollar)9.16 billion in agricultural exports last year, the cereals, pulses, oil seeds, and products sub-sector took the lion’s share.

In 2021, Germany and Iraq were the industry’s top export destinations.

Gokhan Ergocun penned this piece.