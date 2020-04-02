Turkey’s Arcelik suspends production in 4 countries

ANKARA

Turkish durable consumer goods producer Arcelik has temporarily halted activities in four overseas plants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Arcelik suspended production and sales activities in Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and Russia as authorities in these countries have imposed lockdowns to combat the virus, according to a statement sent to a Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on Tuesday.

The restrictions are expected to end on April 5 in Bangladesh, April 6 in Pakistan and Russia, and on April 17 in South Africa, it said.

The company, however, said that the suspension’s effect on its consolidated production and turnover was limited.

“Although there are occasional disruptions in the procurement, production and sales processes, our activities outside of these countries are continuing seamlessly under the business continuity plan and the wide precautions taken for the health of our employees,” the statement read.

Arcelik, active in more than 145 countries with 30,000 employees, has 11 brands — Arcelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, and Dawlance.

It has 18 production facilities in seven countries, and is the third-largest home appliances company in Europe in terms of sales.