Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul ends Monday down

ANKARA

Turkey’s benchmark stock index closed Monday at 84,246.17 points, down 1.81% from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index started the day at 83,044 points. As of the daily close, it lost 1,549.63 points from Friday’s close of 85,795.79 points.

During the day, the index hovered between 82,528.45 and 83,979.22 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 575 billion Turkish liras ($88 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 8.2 billion Turkish liras ($1.2 billion).

In the first transaction day of the week, eight stocks on the index rose, 47 were down compared to Friday.

The highest trading volumes were posted by private lender Garanti, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines and defense giant Aselsan.

Shares of conglomerate Deva Holding gained the most on Monday, rising 10% while stocks of leasing company Is Finans Kiralama dropped the most, losing 9.87%.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,509.00 by market close, up from $1,508.50 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $25.88 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) on Monday.