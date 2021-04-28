Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul flat at midweek open

ANKARA

Turkey’s benchmark stock index opened at 1,391.48 points on Wednesday, falling slightly 0.04% or 0.52 points from the previous close.

At Tuesday’s close, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index surged 1.31% at 1,392.00 points, with a daily trading volume of 16.5 billion Turkish liras ($2 billion).

One US dollar traded for 8.2400 Turkish liras as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), up from 8.1950 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 9,9500, versus 9.9000, while one British pound traded for 11.4400 Turkish liras, rising from 11.4270.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $66.14 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).