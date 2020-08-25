Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul start Tuesday on high note

ANKARA

Turkey’s benchmark stock index opened at 1,114.05 points on Tuesday, up 0.51% or 5.61 points from the previous close.

At Monday’s close, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index was down 0.13% at 1,108.44 points, with a daily trading volume of 15.8 billion Turkish liras ($2.1 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 7.3770 as of 9:30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared to 7.3680 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate increased to 8.7180 from 8.7100, while one British pound traded for 9.6960 Turkish liras, down from 9.7300.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $45.75 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).