Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul up 1.38% at open

ANKARA

Turkey’s benchmark stock index rose 1.38%, or 1,232.69 points, on Wednesday to start the day at 90,518.91 points.

At Tuesday’s close, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index was up 5.98% at 89,286.25 points, with a daily trading volume of 9.1 billion Turkish liras ($1.4 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stand at 6,4530 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Wednesday.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 6.9830, compared to 6.9780, and one British pound traded for 7.6510 Turkish liras. It was 7.6050 at the previous day’s close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $27.95 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) on Wednesday.