Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul up at open

ANKARA

Turkey’s benchmark stock index went up by 0.33%, or 306,29 points, on Friday to start the day at 91,833.88 points.

At the Thursday’s close, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index was up at 91.527,59 points, with a daily trading volume of 11.6 billion Turkish liras (nearly $2 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 6.4080 as of 09.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Friday, versus 6.4030 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also increased to 7.0880, compared to 7.0170, and one British pound traded for 7.8770 Turkish liras. It was 7.7040 at Thursday’s close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $26.50 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) on Friday.