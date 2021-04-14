Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul up at Tuesday open

ANKARA

Turkey’s benchmark stock index opened at 1,380.73 points on Tuesday, up 0.35% or 4.82 points from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index was down 1.24% to close Monday at 1,375.91 points, with a daily trading volume of 16 billion Turkish liras (nearly $2 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 8.1700 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), up from 8.1430 at Monday’s close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 9.7300 from 9.7030, while one British pound traded for 11.2600 Turkish liras, compared to 11.2210 at the previous close.

One barrel of Brent oil sold for around $63.64 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).