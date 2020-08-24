Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul up at weekly open

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s benchmark stock index opened at 1,111.24 points on Monday, up 0.12% or 1.36 points from the previous close.

At Friday’s close, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index dropped 1.50% to 1,109.88 points with a daily trading volume of 32.1 billion Turkish liras ($4.4 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 7.3470 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared to 7.3450 at previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 8.6680 versus 8.6360 while British pound traded for 9.6560 Turkish liras, down from 9.6920.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $45.10 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).