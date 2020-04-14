Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul up over 1.1% at open

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s benchmark stock index rose 1.13%, or 1,092.4 points, on Tuesday to start the day at 97,491.12 points.

At Monday’s close, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index was down slightly by 0.08% at 96,398.63 points, with a daily trading volume of 11.1 billion Turkish liras ($1.6 billion).

The U.S. dollar-Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 6.7940 as of 9:30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Tuesday, versus 6.7910 at the previous close.

The euro-Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 7.4290, compared to 7.4100, and one British pound traded for 8.5460 Turkish liras, versus 8.5130 at Monday’s close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $32.05 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) on Tuesday.