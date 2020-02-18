Turkey’s central bank to cut policy rate by 50 basis points: survey

ISTANBUL, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Turkey’s central bank is expected to cut its policy rate by 50 basis points, the survey conducted by the state-run Anadolu agency revealed on Monday.

A total of 21 economists have joined in the poll, Anadolu noted, adding 14 of them expected a decline in the policy rate, ranging between 25 and 75 basis points.

The majority of the economists projected 50 basis points of reduction, while seven analysts expected no change in the policy rate.

The second Monetary Policy Committee meeting of this year will be held on Feb. 19 and the central bank is expected to announce its decision afterward.

At the committee’s first meeting in January, the central bank lowered its policy rate by 75 basis points to 11.25 percent.