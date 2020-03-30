Turkey’s COVID-19 cases rise to 9,217, death toll hits 131

ANKARA, March 29 (Xinhua) — The total number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey climbed to 9,217, while the death toll has reached 131, the Turkish health minister tweeted Sunday.

A total of 1,815 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths from the disease have been confirmed, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Turkey conducted a total of 9,982 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out to 65,446, the minister added.

So far, 105 patients have recovered since the outbreak in the country, with 568 still being treated at intensive care units, he noted.

On March 11, Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case.