‘Turkey’s COVID-19 vaccine protects against omicron.’

According to a medical expert, an intensive study on the effectiveness of Turkovac is still underway.

According to a senior Turkish medical expert, Turkiye’s homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Turkovac protects against the omicron variant of coronavirus.

Ates Kara, the head of Turkiye Vaccine Institute and a member of the Health Ministry’s Coronavirus Science Committee, told Anadolu Agency that an extensive study on the Turkish vaccine’s efficacy is still underway.

Kara, speaking at a vaccine production facility in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa, expressed satisfaction with the level of interest in the domestic vaccine.

“When we consider what we’ve learned from other studies and data, the antibody levels we found appear to offer protection against omicron.”

Our research in this area is still ongoing, as are our efforts to compile scientific data.

When we compare Turkovac to the data we have, we see that it also protects against omicron, but it’s impossible to say how long that protection will last,” he explained.

The World Health Organization has issued a warning that the omicron variant is spreading at a much faster rate than the delta variant.

In November 2021, it was classified as a type of concern.

Kara said Turkiye has “an advantage” because it started the booster shot “a little earlier” than Europe, and that the situation plays an important role in reducing the virus’s effects.

Kara stressed the importance of a booster shot, saying that those who receive one have better protection against the omicron strain.

In late December 2021, Turkovac was approved for emergency use across Turkiye.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, has pledged to make it widely available, claiming that it will benefit all humanity.

Since launching an immunization campaign in January 2021, Turkiye has administered more than 132.15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

*In Ankara, Jeyhun Aliyev wrote this article.