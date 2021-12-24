Turkey’s COVID-19 vaccine, Turkovac, will be made available to the entire world, according to President Erdogan.

President Erdogan says Turkey will share its homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, Turkovac, with the rest of the world.

Turkovac was approved for emergency use after rigorous testing, Turkey announced on Wednesday.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Turkey’s president said in a televised interview late Friday that the country’s domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine Turkovac will be made available to all humanity.

“I know some of our citizens waited for our own product to get vaccinated,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Turkish news channel A Haber, urging them to schedule their Turkovac shots now.

Erdogan has vowed to make the vaccine available worldwide since its inception, claiming that it will benefit all humanity.

Turkey announced on Wednesday that the homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Turkovac had been approved for emergency use, following months of development and testing.

“As of today, we are one of nine countries that produce a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

According to Koca, the vaccine will be widely available by next week.

According to the most recent official figures, Turkey has administered over 128.07 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching an immunization campaign in January.