Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases exceed 10,000 after 2 months

ANKARA, March 2 (Xinhua) — Turkey on Tuesday reported 11,837 new COVID-19 cases, including 668 symptomatic patients, as its daily infections exceeded 10,000 for the first time in about two months.

The previous time when the daily COVID-19 infections exceeded 10,000 in Turkey was Jan. 8 when a total of 11,479 cases were reported.

The total number of positive cases in Turkey reached 2,723,316, while the death toll rose by 68 to 28,706, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.

The tally of total recoveries in Turkey climbed to 2,586,073 after 7,892 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours, it said.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stood at 3.6 percent and the number of seriously ill patients was 1,227 in the country, said the ministry.

The country started mass vaccination against the COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 7,182,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.

The number of infections had fallen below 10,000 daily cases in early January following tight restrictive measures imposed in the country.

On Monday, the Turkish government rolled out its plan to ease the COVID-19 restrictions, loosening weekend lockdowns in low- and medium-risk provinces, while allowing limited service of restaurants and resuming face-to-face education in most of the schools. Enditem