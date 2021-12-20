Turkey’s defense chief is closely monitoring events in a key Iraqi city.

The defense minister of Turkey is keeping a close eye on events in a key Iraqi city.

According to Turkish National Defense Minister Akar, the protection of Turkmen rights in Kirkuk is of vital importance to the Turkish government.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Turkey is closely monitoring events in Kirkuk, Iraq’s most important city, and the protection of Turkmen rights there is a priority for the Turkish government, according to Turkey’s defense chief on Monday.

Kirkuk, an important Iraqi city with a large ethnic Turkmen population, was once an Ottoman stronghold.

Some Turkmen and Arab residents of the city are concerned that military cooperation between Baghdad and Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) will lead to the deployment of Kurdish Peshmerga in Kirkuk, which is outside the KRG’s jurisdiction.

Turkey has long opposed attempts to artificially alter the ethnic makeup of the city.

Hulusi Akar, Turkey’s National Defense Minister, said in a video conference that the fight against terrorism is continuing despite difficult weather and terrain, and that terrorism is collapsing.

He promised that the Turkish Armed Forces would destroy all terror bases and hideouts, and that counter-terrorism operations would go on until the last terrorist was eliminated.

He added that Turkey is cooperating constructively with Baghdad and the KRG on this process, and that Ankara respects law and rights while fighting terror elements abroad – most likely referring to the terrorist PKK, which frequently hides across Turkey’s Iraqi border to plot terror attacks.

The PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has killed over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, in its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey.

“It’s important for us to work together to achieve our goals,” Akar said.

“This is how we keep ourselves and our Iraqi brothers safe.”

In this regard, we will continue to collaborate.”

He said Turkey is working to restore calm to the Black Sea region, where tensions between Ukraine and Russia have recently escalated, and that both sides should maintain their activities without escalation while remaining committed to existing agreements.

“Our hope is that the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as well as between NATO and Russia, will be resolved as soon as possible through peaceful means and methods,” he said, adding that Turkey seeks peace and stability in the region and is prepared to provide any necessary assistance.

