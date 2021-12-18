Turkey’s domestic naval cannon will improve naval forces’ mobility, according to President Erdogan.

President Erdogan says Turkey’s domestic naval cannon will improve naval forces’ mobility.

According to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the cannon has a range of 16 kilometers and can fire 80 rounds per minute.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Turkey’s president said on Thursday that the country’s naval forces will benefit from the country’s domestic naval cannon, which has a digital fire control system.

“With the national naval cannon it has developed, Turkey has become one of the few countries that produce this weapon system,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a video message sent to the Mechanical and Chemical Industry (MKE) Sea Cannon Land Shooting Program.

“The effective range of the national naval cannon is 16 kilometers (9.9 miles).”

Erdogan added that the navy has become stronger as a result of the weapon, which can fire 80 shots per minute and has five different firing modes.

Despite obstacles, he said Turkey developed the national sea cannon in a record time of 12 months using domestic and national resources.

“Serious problems began to emerge, particularly in the last period, in terms of both costs and delivery times of imported products.

According to Erdogan, “high costs and hidden embargoes” encountered in procurement from abroad will be a thing of the past.

*Gozde Bayar is the author of this article.