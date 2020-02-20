Turkey’s Erdogan says Syria talks with Russia…

ANKARA, Feb 19 – President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday talks with Russia on the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib were far from meeting Turkey’s demands and warned that a military operation there was a “matter of time”.

Speaking to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party, Erdogan said Turkey was determined to make Idlib a secure zone “no matter the cost”, even as talks continue with Russia, which backs President Bashar al-Assad’s forces. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen)