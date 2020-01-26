Turkey’s Erdogan visits Algeria to strengthen bilateral cooperation

ALGIERS, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday arrived in Algeria for a two-day official visit to boost bilateral cooperation and discuss regional and international issues.

At the invitation of his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Erdogan is accompanied by a ministerial delegation and more than 60 businessmen during the visit.

Upon his arrival at Algiers International Airport, the Turkish president was welcomed by Tebboune, members of Algerian government, and interim Algerian Army Chief of Staff Said Chengriha.

“The two presidents will discuss ways and means to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation, in addition to exchanging views on international issues of common interest,” said a statement issued by Algerian presidency.

The official APS news agency quoted diplomatic sources saying that the visit bears “historical goals” related to “upgrading the ideal relations between the two countries to a strategic level.”

The source said that the two countries are seeking to enhance relations at all levels, the task of which will be undertaken by the Supreme Council for Bilateral Strategic Cooperation that is due to be formed within the framework of a memorandum of understanding to be signed during the visit.

This is the first visit by a foreign president to Algeria since Tebboune was elected as Algerian president on Dec. 12 last year.

Algeria and Turkey have been bound by a treaty of friendship and cooperation since May 2006, which has contributed to raising the volume of trade exchange between the two countries.

So far, Turkey has expressed its desire to achieve the annual trade exchange of 5 billion U.S. dollars with Algeria.

Turkish company Tayal has established the largest textile factory in Africa, in Relizane province, northwest of Algeria, with an investment budget worth 1.5 billion dollars.

In 2013, Turkish company Tossiali Iron and Steel set up an iron and steel firm in Algerian northwestern province of Oran, at a cost of over 750 million dollars, with a production capacity of 1.2 million tons annually.

Turkey is the largest foreign investor in non-hydrocarbons sector in Algeria with 3.5 billion dollars.