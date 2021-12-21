‘Turkey’s EU accession prospects should be safeguarded and bolstered.’

‘Turkey’s EU accession prospects must be safeguarded and strengthened.’

According to Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci, the more Turkey believes it will join the EU, the faster it will reform.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to Ankara’s top diplomat in charge of EU relations, Turkey’s path to membership in the bloc should be accelerated.

In an interview published Monday in the Brussels-based Diplomatic World magazine, Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci stated, “Turkey’s EU accession perspective should be protected and strengthened.”

He added that there is no need to “look for new ideas” in order to move forward with the country’s EU membership.

“We already have the structure: the 18 March [2016 migrant agreement] Statement with all six dimensions,” he said, referring to accession negotiations as the first dimension.

“Unfortunately, our EU accession negotiations have come to a halt due to some political issues, despite the fact that this is primarily a technical process.”

As a result, our accession talks did not progress as quickly as we had hoped.

“However, we remain a negotiating candidate country,” Kaymakci added.

“The more Turkey believes it will become a member of the EU, the faster reforms will take place in Turkey, and the better Turkey-EU relations will be,” he said, adding that if “Turkey feels discriminated against among candidate countries, or pushed away from the rest of Europe,” “we will have less and less trust toward each other, and this is not helpful.”

He emphasized the importance of reviving the accession process without making any assumptions.

“We had already established high-level dialogue meetings between the related Turkish ministers and European commissioners on economy, energy, transport, and foreign policy,” Kaymakci said.

The EU, on the other hand, has suspended them.”

He expressed Turkey’s willingness to “hold all of these high-level dialogue meetings, both new and old,” as well as “revitalize existing mechanisms between Turkey and the EU, such as Association Council meetings and Political Directors’ meetings.”

“Turkey should also be invited to all meetings to which candidate countries are regularly invited,” Kaymakci continued.

In terms of the third dimension, Kaymakci believes that a positive agenda between Turkey and the EU requires the updating of the Customs Union.

“According to the Turkey-EU Customs Agreement, Turkey already implements EU trade and competition policy.”

