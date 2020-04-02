Turkey’s Fenerbahce socially responsible amid pandemic

ANKARA

Players from Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahce will donate over three-quarters of a million dollars to an aid campaign to assist people in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The football branch of the sports club on Monday said they support the Istanbul Governorship’s aid campaign for people in need due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The team’s players are donating $760,000 for 33,000 food packages to be delivered to families throughout the Turkish metropolis, it added.

Turkey’s death toll stands at 168, with the total number of confirmed cases at 10,827, as announced Monday.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December. There are currently more than 745,000 cases worldwide and over 35,000 reported deaths with nearly 157,000 recoveries, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.