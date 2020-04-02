Turkey’s foreign debt stock totals $436.9B end-2019

ANKARA

Turkey’s gross external debt stock totaled $436.9 billion at the end of 2019, the Treasury and Finance Ministry reported Tuesday.

The figure was 58% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) last year, the ministry said in a statement.

The country’s net foreign debt totaled $244.6 billion as of Dec. 31, accounting for 32.5% of its GDP.

Treasury guaranteed foreign debt stock was $14.3 billion as of end-December, the data showed.

EU-defined general government debt stock amounted to 1.4 trillion Turkish liras ($238.3 billion), or 33.1% of GDP at the end of last year.

The public net debt stock reached 693.1 billion Turkish liras ($116.5 billion) in the same period.