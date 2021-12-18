Turkey’s foreign minister praises the country’s relationship with Italy.

Turkey’s foreign minister praises the country’s ties with Italy.

According to Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey and Italy collaborate to maintain regional peace and stability.

ANTALYA, TURKEY (Reuters) –

On Saturday, Turkey’s foreign minister praised the country’s ties with Italy, saying that the two countries work together to maintain regional peace and stability.

During the inauguration ceremony of the Italian Honorary Consulate in Antalya, Mevlut Cavusoglu made the remarks.

He reiterated that he meets and speaks with his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, on a regular basis, and that the two countries are committed to improving relations and increasing bilateral trade to (dollar)30 billion.

“I believe the consulate will make a significant contribution to increased tourism and bilateral cooperation,” he said.

Cavusoglu thanked outgoing Italian Ambassador Massimo Gainai for his contribution to the advancement of Turkey-Italy relations, who was also present at the event.

Gaiani said that relations between Turkey and Italy are excellent, both politically and economically, during a recent webinar hosted by Istanbul 29 Mayis University.

*Ahmet Gencturk wrote this.