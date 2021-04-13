Turkey’s fresh fruits and vegetables exports jump in Q1

ANKARA

Turkey’s exports of fresh fruits and vegetables in the first quarter of the year reached $774.5 million, the head of a sectoral association said on Tuesday.

Nejdat Sin, head of the Mediterranean Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Exporters’ Association, said in a statement that exports by the sector had increased by 22% compared to the same period last year.

The sector’s export volume was $2.73 billion with a rise of 21% for 2020, he said, adding: “These figures are the result of an efficient, qualified and safe production process.”

Russia was the top importer of the Turkish fresh fruits and vegetables, purchasing $229 million worth of produce, followed by Iraq and Romania with $76 million and $69.2 million, respectively.