‘Turkey’s game-changing security position could have global ramifications.’

According to a security expert, the Russian S-400 system has the potential to transfer technology as well as ammunition in the near future.

According to a Turkish security analyst, Turkey’s pivotal security role could have consequences both regionally and globally as it implements signature security policies like purchasing Russian S-400 air defense systems, which has heightened tensions with the US.

Tolga Sakman, speaking to Anadolu Agency about Washington’s staunch opposition to Turkey’s air defense agreement with Moscow, said: “Turkey has a game-changing position, especially in its region, due to its power and capacity.”

As a result, even minor changes in Turkey’s foreign or security policies can have regional, if not global, repercussions.”

“There is concern that the diversification of one of the most important countries in the alliance’s defense systems with non-NATO sources supports the ‘break in NATO’ perception,” said Sakman, chairman of the Istanbul-based Center for Diplomatic Affairs and Political Studies (DIPAM).

He stressed that the S-400 system is not just “an ammunition purchase,” but also “the possibility of technology transfer in the near future,” adding that such a technology transfer would “add a level to Turkey’s recent progress in the defense industry.”

“Turkey had to strengthen its air defense system, especially for a threat that could arise in its south,” he said, adding that the country initially tried to buy US Patriot missiles but couldn’t come to an agreement, so it looked for an alternative.

The purchase of the Russian system “seems like an important step for Turkey to show that it is making its own decisions and diversifying systems in its own defense,” according to Sakman.

“The United States believes that its cooperation with some non-state actors and organizations beyond Turkey’s southern border provides it with an advantage in regional defense,” he said.

“It is also attempting to strengthen its security ties with Gulf countries.”

