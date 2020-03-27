Turkey’s happened in the last 24 hours koronavirüsl fight

Minister Koca said on his Twitter account, “In the last 24 hours, 5 thousand 35 tests have been completed. 561 diagnoses have been made. 15 of our patients have died. The number of patients we have lost so far is 59. Our total number of patients is 2 thousand 433. Numbers cannot express the pain, anxiety. Zero risk Let’s try to live. It binds us to life. ” shared his knowledge.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the G20 Leaders Extraordinary Summit on coronavirus using video conferencing at 15:00 today.

According to a statement from the Communications Ministry, the meeting Huber Mansion will join Erdogan, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, contact President Fahrettin Altun, will be accompanied by Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and G20 Turkey Sherpas Hayrettin Demircan.

PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN VOICE NATIONAL IN THE SCOPE OF THE STRUGGLE WITH KOVİD-19

President Erdogan spoke to the nation about the measures taken and the steps taken in the fight against the new type of coronavirus.

Turkey’s Ministry of Health, 165 thousand doctors in the universities and the private sector, 205 thousand nurses, including 490 thousand health personnel from other classes and 360 thousand support staff with giant Erdogan highlighted that having a health army, “Citizens of our our only request, the next critical days in the spread of the disease “To break the chain, it is strictly obeying the notices from our Ministry of Health, Ministry of Internal Affairs and other related institutions. Thus, we can have the opportunity to return to our normal life in the shortest possible time.” he spoke.

“The world is a whole new ball will be like before anything after this epidemic, political, economic, heading towards a period to be constructed social system. We are entering the new era of great advantage as Turkey and with a strong infrastructure.” Erdogan, who made a assessment on his Twitter account, stated that the threat of Kovid-19 will be overcome with unity.

CORONAVIRUS SCIENCE COMMITTEE MEET WITH “EDUCATION” AGENDA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the Coronavirus Scientific Board Meeting, which convened with the “education” agenda, with a video conference and received information from Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca and Minister of National Education Ziya Selçuk.

In the speech, the new type koronavirüsl to (Kovid-19) that Erdogan about a train diminishing of cases and mortality rate in Turkey stated, “simulations for the first tranche of April are a little more tense with the cases and deaths statements made at the end of each day. Nation, our hearts and I hope we will overcome this calamity in cooperation. ” said.

Erdogan also said, “In this period of illness, as with every issue, there will be some evil-minders, rogue, ill-intentioned, ignorant and pursuing their own secret agendas. None of this will upset you, do not bother you, do not disappoint. He is doing. ” used the expression.

DISTANCE EDUCATION WILL CONTINUE UP TO 30 APRIL

Ministers Koca and Selçuk made a joint statement after the meeting.

The Minister of National Education, Selcuk, stated that with the suggestion of the Scientific Committee, they decided that the schools will be on holiday until April 30 and that distance education will continue in this process.

“I want our citizens to be mothers and fathers. We are ready for all kinds of scenarios regarding the completion and compensation of your children’s educational needs and exams.” Selcuk said, starting from next week, they will continue to distance education of children with higher quality and full programs.

Selçuk said, “We have 3 scenarios regarding LGS. It is up to scientific decisions whether the exams are postponed or not postponed. Our precaution is ready.” said.

Stating that the legislation related to the status of paid teachers is clear, Selçuk said that these teachers would attend classes in their compensatory education, and the work continues.

“OUR CUSTOMIZATION DOES NOT TAKE VERY LONG if we comply strictly to MEASURES”

In the post-meeting statement of Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, regarding Kovid-19, “Science cannot make great promises today. This is the new and unresolved enemy of human health. The success of our fight against the coronavirus depends on each of us.” said.

“If we strictly follow the precautions, our longing for the outside will not take long.” Koca also stated that the total number of patients, tests, lost cases, the number of patients in intensive care units, and the number of patients recovering will be updated and shared daily.

“Everyone should be acting by seeing himself as a carrier of the virus. So everyone should be acting with the thought that he is carrying this virus and can infect it, which is extremely important.” found the assessment. Stating that there will be a study on how to control controlled life, how to achieve minimal contact, Koca said the patient number in the intensive care unit on the screen on the number of drugs taken from China and the question about the use of patients.

“136 patients, these 136 patients were also started. The dose of treatment is certain. We know that a dose and an average box is recommended for a patient with a recommendation from the Scientific Committee, and at least 5 days of use.”

Minister Koca also stressed that they do not want any tests to be carried out for a fee, and that they give the test kit as the Ministry, including the centers and universities allowed. Koca said, “We never want to leave our citizens and healthcare workers without materials. For this, know that we will be ready for any fight.” found in the description.

SHARING FROM PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN “IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CORONAVIRUS, WITHIN OUR NATION”

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared from his Twitter account that the measures and economic supports taken in the fight against the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19).

“From the very first day, we have been with our nation against our coronavirus epidemic with all our institutions and facilities. We will continue to protect our citizens from the effects of this crisis with measures and economic support packages. We are a strong nation, we will succeed together.” Erdogan, using the expressions, also included the images that include the measures taken under the headings “Work and social life”, “Health”, “Industry”, “Trade”, “Finance”, “Banking”.

RELIEF OPERATION OF STUDENTS WHO WANT TO GO TO TURKEY HAS BEEN COMPLETED

Vice President Fuat Oktay, Turkey towards our flights to England, Ireland, Switzerland, Poland, Italy, Egypt and the Northern Cyprus Turkish Republic (TRNC) temporarily staying and wanting to return 2 thousand 721 students reported that completion of the evacuation process.

Oktay noted that students will remain in quarantine for 14 days as part of the Kovid-19 measures.

CONDITIONS OF SHORT WORKING BENEFITS MADE EASY

Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk said in a written statement that the terms of the Short Work Allowance were facilitated by the amendment adopted in the General Assembly of the Turkish Grand National Assembly. In this context, Selçuk stated that they reduced the 600-day condition to 450 days and the 120-day condition to 60 days for those who want to benefit from the short work practice.

THE WELCOME OF THE STAFFS WITH RESTRICTIONS WILL BE PAID IN THE HOME

The Ministry of Internal Affairs instructed the governorships to help people aged 65 and over and those with chronic conditions get their salaries from their homes.

According to the statement made by the ministry, salary payments are made primarily by bank officials and through the “Vefa Social Support Group” under the coordination of the governorships and district governorships, where they fall short.

“IN THE CITY OF TRAFFIC INTENSITY, THE FALL OF 65% PERCENT SUBJECT SUBJECT”

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, regarding the curfew on the live broadcast on 24 TV, “If the citizen declares his state of emergency, it may not be necessary to take a higher measure for now.” said.

Stating that there is a 83 percent decrease in passenger traffic between cities, Soylu said, “We have taken 15 metropolitan cities as a base for urban traffic. Here, an average of 65 percent in urban traffic has been reduced. We also see this positive.” shared his knowledge.

Minister Soylu, noting that the citizens comply with all the measures put forward so far, “We have also been working on exorbitant prices and stocks. So far, we have filed a criminal complaint about 66 different products. found in the description.

TENDERS OF TREASURY IMMOVABLE PROPERTIES CANCELED

Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum, “Within the scope of the coronavirus measures, we have canceled the tenders of the treasury immovables to be made through closed or open bidding method. The tender will not be held until the end of April.” gave information.

ANKARA UNIVERSITY VACUUM AND DIAGNOSTIC KIT PROJECT RELEASED

Rector of Ankara University. Dr. Erkan İbiş, “Our university, which has made many researches from cell tissue banking to gene therapy, has now rolled up its sleeves with a drug, vaccine and diagnostic kit project for coronavirus.” said.

The Ministry of National Education (MoNE) added a face shield for healthcare workers in Science and Art Centers to its production activities for coronavirus measures.

President of the Religious Affairs ERBAŞ PRAYED FOR THE END OF THE CORONAVIRUS

Religious Affairs President Ali Erbaş prayed from the Kocatepe Mosque yesterday after the Kovid-19 outbreak ended and the patients were healed. The prayer that was broadcast live on Diyanet TV was also announced through the speakers of the mosque.

A PENALTY OF PERSONS WHICH WERE FOREVER MASKS AND BROUGHT COLONIA IN BAGCILAR

The suspect O.K, who was detained on the grounds that he was wearing a mask and pouring cologne on a person walking on the road in Bağcılar, Istanbul, was not allowed to leave the residence where he lived by wearing an electronic handcuff for 14 days, and for 15 days, the closest nursing home and elderly care center to his residence. It was decided to visit.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation against HDP Kocaeli Deputy Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu, who shared that he was a positive prisoner at the Sincan Penal Execution Institution, which was positive for the Kovid-19 test.

CALL OF “BLOOD DONATION” FROM TURKISH RED

Turkish Red Crescent President Kerem Kınık stated that the anxiety caused by the epidemic led to a decrease in blood donations and blood stocks and called on the citizens not to hesitate to donate blood at the Turkish Red Crescent donation centers.

– Sanctions against violators of law in coronavirus broadcasts from RTÜK

At the last meeting of the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), the publications on Kovid-19 were examined. According to the statement made by RTÜK, the Supreme Board, which included the reports of the monitoring experts at the meeting, fined Tele1, Halk TV and Habertürk, which violated Law No. 6112.