‘Turkey’s helping hand to be always on our brothers’

ANKARA

Turkey will always lend a helping hand to the Balkan countries in their battle against the new coronavirus, the parliament speaker said on Wednesday.

“Turkey is not leaving friendly and brotherly Balkan countries alone in their fight with COVID-19,” Mustafa Sentop said on Twitter.

Sentop reminded that Turkey delivered medical supplies to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo to help combat the coronavirus.

“Turkey’s helping hand will always be on our brothers,” he noted.

Turkey previously sent medical aid to Italy and Spain, the countries worst hit by the virus in Europe.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has spread to at least 184 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

There are more than 1.44 million confirmed cases worldwide, with over 83,000 deaths, and nearly 308,000 recoveries, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.