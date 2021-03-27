Turkey’s leader marks Muslim holy night of Barat

ANKARA

Turkey’s president on Saturday evening marked the holy night of Barat, also known as Lailat al-Barat, which is regarded as the night of forgiveness and salvation.

“I hope that the night of Barat, which heralds Ramadan-i-Sharif, embraces the earth and the sky with mercy, takes the whole universe to salvation, brings goodness for our nation, the Muslim world and all of humanity. May our night be blessed,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter.

Erdogan quoted the fourth verse of Surah Ad-Dukhan from the holy Quran: “On that night every matter of wisdom is ordained.”

Lailat al-Barat is a blessed night observed by Muslims on the night occurring between the 14th and 15th day of the eighth month of the Islamic lunar calendar — Sha’ban.

Ali Erbas, head of Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate, tweeted a video message on the occasion.

Erbas said Barat is considered an abundantly blessed night when believers seek divine forgiveness and mercy.

“On the occasion of this blessed night, I wish our nation to be free from all sorts of troubles, misfortunes and diseases, and I pray to Almighty Allah to be able to enter the month of Ramadan free of sins, and to be one of those who receives salvation on the day of judgment,” he said.

Vice President Fuat Oktay also marked the holy night for Muslims worldwide.

“I hope the holy night of Barat, which heralds Ramadan-i-Sharif, brings salvation and goodness for our nation, the Muslim world, and all of humanity,” he said in a tweet.

Lailat al-Barat is regarded as the night when people’s fortunes for the coming year are decided and when Allah may choose to forgive sinners.

The Turkish parliament speaker on Twitter also marked the holy night.

“We are at the night of Barat, the herald of mercy and salvation, the month of Ramadan. May your night be blessed. May it bring inspiration to humanity,” Mustafa Sentop said.

*Additional writing by Seda Sevencan