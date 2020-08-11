Turkey’s machinery exports reach $9.1B in Jan-July

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s machinery exports reached $9.1 billion in the first seven months of 2020, down 11.9% year-on-year, an exporters’ group said on Tuesday.

The machinery sector’s exports in July were worth $1.5 billion, the same as the corresponding month last year, according to a statement by the Machinery Exporters’ Association (MAIB).

Sector exports dropped 27% in the first quarter of 2020, the peak period of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in Europe.

Turkey saw a fall of $600 million in sales to top machinery export destinations – Germany, the US, UK, Italy, and France – from January to July.

However, exports to Russia during the period rose 19%, according to the group.

Kutlu Karavelioglu, the group’s head, said the global machinery trade had narrowed by 20%, while Turkey’s machinery exports fell less than 12% in the seven-month period.

“If a second [coronavirus]wave doesn’t happen, we may approach last year’s figures in many sub-sectors,” he said.

Turkey’s overall exports stood at $15 billion in July and $90 billion in the first seven months of 2020, down 5.8% and 13.7% on a yearly basis, respectively, according to the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly.