Turkey’s mid-range air defense system is ready to be placed on the market.

According to the head of the Defense Industries Presidency, the Hisar O(plus) successfully hit a high-altitude, high-speed target.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to the head of Turkey’s Defense Industries Presidency, the Hisar O(plus) medium-range air defense system has passed the final acceptance test.

On Sunday, Ismail Demir, the head of Turkey’s Defense Industries Presidency, tweeted, “Our national air defense missile system hit the high-altitude high-speed target in the last acceptance test before entering the inventory.”

Hisar O(plus) was developed in-house in collaboration with Aselsan-Roketsan, Turkey’s defense industry behemoth.

The air defense system, which has 360-degree defense capabilities, can engage and fire at least nine different targets at once.

Hisar O(plus) intercepts targets at a range of 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) and is dedicated to the air defense of stationary forces and critical assets against fighters, helicopters, drones, cruise missiles, and air-to-surface missiles.

With its distributed and flexible architecture, the Hisar O(plus) will perform point and regional air defense missions.