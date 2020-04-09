Turkey’s parliament head calls Iranian counterpart

ANKARA

Turkey’s parliament speaker on Wednesday held a phone talk with his Iranian counterpart who tested positive for coronavirus.

“I wished a speedy recovery to Mr. [Ali] Larijani. He told me that his health condition was good and his treatment was still ongoing,” Mustafa Sentop said in a statement.

Larijani tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this week and is receiving treatment in quarantine.

Iran reported 121 more deaths from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 4,003.

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

There are more than 1.44 million confirmed cases worldwide, with almost 83,500 deaths, and above 308,000 recoveries, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.