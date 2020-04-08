Turkey’s president marks Anadolu Agency’s 100th year

ANKARA

Turkey’s president marked Anadolu Agency’s 100th anniversary on Monday.

Congratulating the news agency for its 100 years of service, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it had witnessed the country’s national struggle for independence, the founding of the republic and the growth and development of the nation.

Congratulating the agency’s Director-General Senol Kazanci, Erdogan said: “I’m pleased to see our national news agency expand its field of activity and strengthen its international news network.”

“I express gratitude to those who contributed to the founding of Anadolu Agency, especially Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, and wish the agency and its employees success,” he added.

Turkey’s flagship Anadolu Agency is celebrating its centennial, as it was founded on April 6, 1920 — 17 days before the Turkish Grand National Assembly convened for the first time on April 23rd amid Turkish War of Independence.

Since its foundation, Anadolu Agency has worked to disseminate factual news across the globe with confidence, impartiality, professionalism and speed.

It is seen as one of the world’s most prestigious news agencies, currently producing news in 13 languages and serving 6,000 subscribers in 93 countries with at least 3,000 employees stationed in 100 countries.