Turkey’s president meets with the heads of the Turkish Red Crescent and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The president of Turkey meets with the heads of the Turkish Red Crescent and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Kerem Kinik and Jagan Chapagain are welcomed by Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with President Kerem Kinik of the Turkish Red Crescent and Secretary-General Jagan Chapagain of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Istanbul on Friday.

According to the Turkish Communications Directorate, humanitarian aid activities for refugees, particularly Syrians, in Turkey and neighboring countries, as well as work to make Istanbul the humanitarian aid world’s logistics hub, were discussed.

Erdogan stated that the IFRC and the international community should support Turkey’s voluntary repatriation efforts for Syrians more effectively.

Erdogan was also thanked by Kinik and Chapagain for his humanitarian efforts and for keeping the plight of refugees on the agenda across all platforms.

*Seda Sevencan wrote the article.