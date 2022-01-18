Turkey’s president wants the electoral threshold lowered to 7%.

Turkish president proposes lowering the electoral threshold to 7%.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan says an amendment to the electoral law will be presented to parliament in the coming weeks.

The electoral threshold in Turkiye will be lowered to 7%, according to Turkish President Erdogan.

The Turkish parliament currently has a 10% threshold for political parties to claim seats.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the electoral law amendment will be on the parliament’s agenda in the coming weeks while speaking to journalists on his way back to Turkiye from Albania.

Erdogan said the amendment was drafted by a team from his Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and that he recently received it and shared it with MHP leader Devlet Bahceli.

Devlet stated that this draft is also suitable for them.

The president stated, “Our approach for the threshold is 7%.”

“This week or next week, our colleagues will meet again to discuss the draft that has been prepared and worked on.

“We’ll finish (the process) by giving it its final shape,” he added.